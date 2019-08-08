Columbia Police searching for missing 71-year-old man with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help finding 71-year-old Maynard McGuinn.
Officials said McGuinn was last seen by neighbors at the 1800 block of Devine Street on August 3.
Those closest to McGuinn said he always talked about visiting relatives in North Carolina, but family members have not heard from or seen him.
Officials said McGuinn has not answered repeated phone calls. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition which requires medication every day.
According to authorities, McGuinn is a white male who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 145 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
If you have any information about McGuinn’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.