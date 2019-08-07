Woman charged with DUI after deadly crash kills pedestrian on Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old woman has now been charged with felony DUI involving death following a collision that killed a 76-year-old man.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department said Courtney Cook was arrested shortly after the fatal crash on Bluff Road early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after midnight, according to officials. Investigators said Cook was traveling east on Bluff Road in a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander when she allegedly hit the 76-year-old man, who was identified by Richland County Coroner John Bowen, while he was walking in the roadway.
Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Cook has not appeared in bond court.
