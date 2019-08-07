Teachers gearing up for new school year and another year of advocating for reform

No official numbers are available right now, but some teacher organizations say there could be hundreds of open positions once again when school starts up. Lekeshi Wormley is a high school teacher. She said sometimes these vacancies can put a strain on the teachers in the classroom. “It impacts classroom sizes. I don’t have an issue with it, but some teachers have issues with not being able to take restroom breaks and they have to have a colleague come over and take over their class while they use the restroom.”