‘Sorry is not enough’: Parents of Cardinal Newman students ink letter to administration after student’s threats against school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents and community members are speaking out in response to Cardinal Newman’s reasoning for not alerting parents of threats made by a former student to “shoot up” the school.
The new comments come ahead of Thursday’s town hall meeting that Principal Robert Loia is hosting for the school community. Loia said in a letter on August 2 that the school became aware of a video containing racist and violent remarks on July 13.
He said that, while the school was investigating the video, they also discovered a second video threatening to “shoot up the school.” The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the teen on July 17.
Parents responded to an apology letter that Cardinal Newman principal sent on Monday. He apologized for taking weeks to inform parents of the threats. In the four-page letter, parents said that sorry was not enough.
“I mean, this is not a prank,” Columbia Urban League President James T. McLawhorn said. “I think very often people want to relegate these situations to boys will be boys, but this is a serious matter.”
The letter was open to the principal, leaders of the Catholic Church, and the entire school community. Parents explained why Loia’s apology falls short of the response needed in the wake of the threats. They stressed that the school didn’t have the right to withhold the information and the failure of students to report the threats shows a culture that accepts the views that the former student expressed.
McLawhorn spoke out in a statement warning the community in the wake of the threats and the school’s response, saying that in the context of events in South Carolina and our nation, these threats must be taken seriously.
“In addressing these issues in society, if you don’t move quickly, if you don’t have a zero tolerance for these situations, they get out of control,” McLawhorn said. “We will be in a very chaotic situation.”
The parents outlined some of the changes they want the school to make including counseling, training, and continued education programs on the impact of racist, harmful, and biased language.
They also asked the school to hold staff, past and present, accountable for their actions or failure to be transparent with parents.
Principal Loia said in his latest letter that he wishes to rebuild the trust of the community and wants parent involvement moving forward.
The town hall meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
