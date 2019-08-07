SC ranked 14th in the nation for states with the most underprivileged children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WalletHub published new findings where it ranked South Carolina 14th in the nation concerning states that have the most underprivileged children.
According to WalletHub, the U.S., in fact, has the seventh highest rate of child poverty — over 29 percent — among economically developed countries. According to the Children’s Defense Fund, a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds and the total costs of maltreatment per year reach $80.3 billion.
Some states address the problems of underprivileged children better than others.
To determine where children are most disadvantaged, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of neediness. Our data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.
When it came to the welfare of children in the state, S.C. ranked in the eighth percentile for children in households with below-poverty income, ninth for maltreated children, 21st for child food-insecurity rate, 24th for uninsured children, 16th for infant mortality rate and fifth for children in single-parent families.
You can read WalletHub’s full report and see their findings here.
