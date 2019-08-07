Richland County man wanted for breaking into storage unit on Garners Ferry Road

Corey Smith
By Jazmine Greene | August 7, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 4:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection with a burglary of a storage unit.

Officials believe 33-year-old Corey Smith was involved in an incident at the Red Door Storage.

Corey Smith (Source: RCSD)
At approximately 2 p.m. on July 31st, RCSD deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

A woman reported that she discovered her storage unit had a new lock installed.

The victim said she had the Red Door staff cut the lock to enter the unit. When she opened it, she discovered several electronic items missing, including a 47-inch LG smart TV, a laptop, a microwave oven, and various tools.

If you know Smith’s whereabouts you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

