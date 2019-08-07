RCSD deputy charged with solicitation of minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Derek Vandenham, 34, also faces charges for 2nd degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to officials, Vandenham was arrested on August 6, stripped of his gun and badge, and terminated.
Vandenham was hired as a deputy in August 2015.
“In my more than 40 years of law enforcement, never have I run across such a disgraceful act from one of our own,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a post on social media. “I am disgusted by this deputy’s attempted actions, which is why I had him stripped of his gun and badge, and fired immediately. And I’ll recommend his certification be revoked so he never works in law enforcement again.”
Vandenham was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remains detained, according to jail records.
