‘God is going to bring you back to us’: Family of Nevaeh Adams holds onto hope she could still be alive

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The grandfather of Nevaeh Adams spoke with media about the search for his 5-year-old granddaughter, and the family’s hope that she could still be alive.
Wednesday morning, outside of the apartment where Sharee Bradley was murdered, her family gathered to thank the public for their concern and thank police for their continued search efforts.
Elijah Nelson, Bradley’s step father, was joined by Bradley’s mother, his grandchildren, Nevaeh’s father, other family members and police.
Bradley’s mother, Melissa Nelson, was in tears as she described her daughter as a kindhearted person, saying she did not deserve to die like this.
Nevaeh’s father said until something is brought to him, in his mind, his little girl is still out there. He says he, nor his family, are giving up that hope.
As the wound of losing a daughter is still very open, the main message the family has is that they are not giving up that Nevaeh could still be alive.
Bradley’s step father told WIS what he would say to Nevaeh if he could see her right now.
“Nevaeh, don’t worry about nothing sweetheart because you know God, you have told me about God, and I believe that God is going to keep you wherever you’re at and God is going to bring you back to us,” Nelson said.
Law enforcement said they continued their search for Nevaeh on Wednesday at and around the apartment complex where she was last seen.
While police are going back over the apartment and surrounding area, they said they are not expecting to be at any landfills Wednesday.
A police spokeswoman said officers went through about 230 tons of garbage, which was all of the trash they could track from the spot the suspect told officers he dumped the little girl’s body.
Police may return to a landfill for further investigation, but they don’t have any more trash from the crime scene to sort through at this time.
Anyone with information or tips on this case should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
