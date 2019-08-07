Gamecocks release 2020 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2019 college football season is only a few days away, but the South Carolina Gamecocks already know who they’re facing on the gridiron in 2020.
The Gamecocks open next season with three consecutive home games. Up first, South Carolina will host Coastal Carolina on September 5. The last meeting between these two teams saw the Gamecocks take down the Chanticleers 49-15 in 2018.
One week later, the Gamecocks welcome East Carolina to Williams-Brice Stadium. Currently, South Carolina owns a four-game winning streak against the Pirates and have won five of the last six meetings.
In total, South Carolina will have three straight home games. Their final game of the homestand is their SEC opener against Mizzou on September 19. South Carolina has won the last three contests in the “Battle of Columbia” including last season’s 37-35 victory.
The Gamecocks hit the road for the first time in the 2020 season when they head to Lexington, Ky. to face the Wildcats. Kentucky has won the last five meetings against the Gamecocks dating back to 2014. Following that, the Gamecocks will head to Gainesville to take on Florida on October 3.
South Carolina’s only open date of the season is October 17. From there, the Gamecocks have four straight SEC contests that include trips to Vanderbilt and LSU. The Gamecocks will host Texas A&M and Georgia during this stretch.
On November 21, South Carolina will play its final non-conference game of the season. One week later, the season finale takes place at Memorial Stadium as South Carolina and Clemson battle in the Palmetto Bowl.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Sept. 5 COASTAL CAROLINA
Sept. 12 EAST CAROLINA
Sept. 19 MISSOURI*
Sept. 26 at Kentucky*
Oct. 3 at Florida*
Oct. 10 TENNESSEE*
Oct. 17 Open Date
Oct. 24 TEXAS A&M*
Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt*
Nov. 7 GEORGIA*
Nov. 14 at LSU*
Nov. 21 WOFFORD
Nov. 28 at Clemson
*home games in bold; conference games denoted by asterisk
