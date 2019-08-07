First Alert Forecast: A Stray Strong Storm Today...BIG Heat By Tomorrow

A Few Isolated Strong Storms Today..Then Return To The Heat Tomorrow
A Cold front will make its way to the state today, however do not get excited. There is no “Cold Air” behind the front. It will bring drier air into South Carolina and dry air heat up quickly. We’ll start to see daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s today through Friday. Heat Index will be Near 100 Thursday and Friday.
The one thing to watch with this front is possible strong to severe thunderstorms as it moves through. Not many dynamics with this front, however with the heating of the day and enough “Lift” from the front, that will produce widely scattered storms between 2P-10P. Biggest threat would be Damaging Winds and Quick Heavy rain.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire state under a “Marginal Rick” of severe weather today.
Weather Highlights:
- Isolated Late Day Storms this afternoon
- Some storm with damaging winds and heavy rain
- Highs Today-Friday Middle to Upper 90s
- Heat Index of 100 degrees
Forecast:
Today: : Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain and damaging winds. Highs Middle 90s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by evening. Lows Lower 70s Rain chance 30%
Thursday: Sunny, HOT. Highs Middle 90s
Friday: Mostly sunny, HOT. Highs Upper 90s
