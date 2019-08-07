CPD: 76-year-old man injured in Putnam Street shooting, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
Officials said the incident happened at the 2700 block of Putnam Street. A 76-year-old man suffered a lower body injury in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
According to Columbia Police Chief “Skip” Holbrook, the residence on Putnam Street they are investigating is one officers have visited before. Holbrook said 18-year-old Devin Rowe lives at the home and is “well-known to us” as a “prolific property crimes offender.”
“We have active warrants for him now,” Holbrook said. “Preliminarily, we believe he was possibly the individual that was involved in the dispute. We don’t know that with certainty yet.”
Holbrook said Rowe was involved in a dispute a couple of months ago where shots were fired at the home.
“We’re actively looking for Devin,” Holbrook said. “We think he can shed some light on this.”
Officials believe Rowe and the 76-year-old man who was shot were related. They also believe Rowe “runs in circles that have gang affiliation.”
“Clearly, there is a pattern of violence here that continues to escalate,” Holbrook said. “That’s concerning.”
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
