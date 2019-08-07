'Armed and dangerous’ man, woman sought by Columbia Police in drug trafficking investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Antoine Caughman and 30-year-old Wykita McKenzie.
Investigators searched a home on Woodridge Drive on July 18. During the search, they found 11 firearms including three stolen weapon, more than $7,000, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and more than 700 grams of cocaine.
Caughman faces charges for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA, and simple possession of marijuana. McKenzie faces charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA, and simple possession of marijuana.
Officials said Caughman and McKenzie should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
