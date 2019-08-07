Aiken man found shot on the side of the road

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - An Aiken man was found shot laying on the side of the road on Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue.
Around 5:30 p.m. the Department of Public Safety responded to the call.
Upon arrival, the officers found a white male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803)-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at (888)-CRIME-SC.
