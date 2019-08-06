What is 8chan? The site used by the suspected El Paso shooter has a new host

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The website where the suspected El Paso shooter posted his hateful manifesto has a new host after being offline for most of Monday.
8chan is a controversial internet message board that has been cutting in and out since the security company Cloudflare that used to protect them refused to do so anymore Saturday’s mass shooting. Without Cloudflare, the site is vulnerable to attacks that leave it inaccessible. But according to reports, the site found a new host Monday.
8chan has been connected to the suspect in the Synagogue shooting in Poway, California, and the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. Experts said the website is like the “wild west” of the internet.
"It’s not like you’re going to a high-class cocktail party,” said UofSC School of Journalism Senior Instructor Doug Fisher. “It’s like you’re going to bar at 3 a.m. and you have a fight break out,”
Allison Padilla-Goodman, the Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League echoed that sentiment and called it the “cesspool of the internet.”
Fisher said the platform is “libertarian” in nature and believes in completely unregulated speech. The unfiltered message board is accessible to everyone. When it is online, users can simply put 8chan in a search engine and post to the site.
Padilla-Goodman said the accessibility and access of regulation leaves room for extremism.
"It's not a space for free speech. It’s a space for the amplification of hate speech and we are seeing so many examples of that leaving to violence and radicalization of individuals,” she said.
Experts recommend parents create an open line of communication with their children and understand what they are doing online.
"The tech industry is not being held accountable for the content on their platforms,” she said.
Padilla-Goodman also said parents need to bear in mind more mainstream platforms like Facebook and Twitter are sometimes poorly regulated.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.