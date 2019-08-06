Try It Tuesday: self-care and holistic wellness at new spot ‘The Well Collective’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Oh hey there, Try it Tuesday! Sam Bleiweis and Madeline Cuddihy here. Yes it’s that time of the week, but this one was a girl’s day. Sorry Dominic & Greg, we owe you one.
Here’s a question for you: when was the last time someone told you that you needed zero qualifications and no prior experience to do something? When was the last time someone told you to simply come “as you are”?
Well, we’d imagine chances are you may never have heard that or if you have, it was your very supportive parents. But, the founders of The Well Collective, Hannah Bratcher and Kelly Holbrook, hope you hear and feel that every time you walk through their door.
“The mantra here at The Well Collective is ‘Come as you are.' I want people to be here and feel welcome no matter where you are in your journey," Bratcher said.
At the Well Collective, the experience is a huge part of the process.
“It was really important to us to be able to offer options to matter what level you are,” Bratcher, who teaches some of the classes herself, noted.
From Studio Fire, classes range from hot and cool yoga, barre, meditation, HIIT and stretch classes – to the esthetics delivered by Tessa Fulmer of Piper Blue Esthetics – to the nutrition-counseling that just might free you from that yo-yo dieting rut with Caroline Waters Green of Carolina Nutrition Consultants -- they say there’s something for everyone.
Kelly Holbrook says their main vision is for women to feel empowered by their bodies and connect with people around them.
“We want to empower people to feel connected, make friends and not feel intimidated...we have a space for you here and we welcome you as you are," Holbrook said.
They tell us “living well” is the balance between connection, sweaty sessions and “treat yo self” spa services. So - treat ourselves, we did. Madeline got a CBD infusion facial while I received a Gua Sha facial. Yes, it was the first time I had heard of it too; it’s a method of facial massage with crystal tools.
Those are just a couple of the spa services TWC offers and on their website, they also advertise a Reiki Master masseuse who specializes in traditional Chinese medicine and cupping therapy. Maybe we’ll send Greg and Dominic there to do some Reiki… thoughts?
TWC is also finishing construction of a café next to the studio and esthetics space, where they’ll offer a smoothie bar and a place for panels and workshops. That’s slated to open Fall 2019.
You can read more about The Well Collective on their website: https://thewellcollectivecola.com/
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.