Sumter mother found dead, 5-year-old daughter missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 5-year-old is missing after her mother was found dead inside their apartment around 6 p.m.
Police were called after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body.
The missing girl, Nevada Lashy Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.
A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear if he has any information about the missing girl.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
