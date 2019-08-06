RCSD: Man held woman at gunpoint to get money from ATM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.
Deputies said the incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on July 29 when a man named Eric met a woman at her home. Once he got inside, deputies said Eric demanded money from the woman and forced the woman into his black BMW SUV.
Officials said Eric drove the woman to a Wells Fargo ATM on Bush River Road near Dutch Square Mall. When they got there, Eric used the woman’s bank card to withdraw $300. After getting the money, Eric pushed the woman out of the car and left.
If you have any information about this incident or Eric’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.