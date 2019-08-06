OCSO: Aiken Co. man charged after ‘inappropriately touching’ children

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.
According to officials, an adult in the home said Williams “sat up really fast” after she walked in the room and found him with the two children. The woman took one of the two children out of the room and asked what was going on. The child said Williams was inappropriately touching the two children.
Officials said Williams was staying with the family for about three weeks. The family, according to deputies, was familiar with Williams before he stayed at their home.
Williams later admitted to assaulting the victims, according to the arrest warrants.
If convicted, Williams faces a fine of an undisclosed amount and up t 15 years in prison on each count. Bond was set at $50,000 during his court appearance on Tuesday.
