First Alert Forecast: Prepare For BIG Summer Heat

Feeling The Heat As Temperatures Go Up
It’s a page from the SC book of Summer weather! Hot, humid with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms today. A weak front will move through the state today and again on Wednesday. Drier air will be here Thursday and Friday. This should limit afternoon thunderstorms. Moisture returns to all levels of the atmosphere by the weekend with a return of isolated late day storms.
Plenty of heat to go around the rest of the week with Highs in the middle 90s with a few upper 90s!
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds, Highs Middle 90s
- Isolated Late Day Storms Today and Wednesday
- Highs Today-Friday will be in the lower to middle 90s
- A few Upper 90s Thursday and Friday
Forecast:
Today: : Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by evening. Lows Lower 70s Rain chance 30%
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s. Rain chance 20%
