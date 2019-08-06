DHEC: Pair of animals tested positive for rabies in Midlands counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cat and a fox have tested positive for rabies in Newberry and Lexington counties, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Two people who were potentially exposed to the disease in Newberry County were referred to their health care providers after being bitten by their pet cat on August 1. The cat was taken to a DHEC lab for testing. Officials confirmed the cat had rabies on August 5.
In Lexington County, one person was attacked by a fox on August 2 on their property. The person was referred to their health care provider while the fox was taken to a DHEC lab on August 2 for testing. On August 5, results confirmed the fox was also positive for rabies.
So far, there have been 87 cases of rabid animals across South Carolina this year.
Anyone who has come into contact with an animal that may have rabies is urged to wash the part of your body that has come into contact with the animal’s saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water. Then, seek medical attention immediately.
If you believe you or someone you know may have been in contact with either of these animals or any animal that may rabies, please contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. To report a bite outside of business hours, call 1-888-847-0902.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.