Columbia city manager: non-taxable parcels need to have ‘skin in the game’ as public safety agencies need more funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Council doesn’t want to raise your taxes but they do want to bolster an understaffed police force and they’re trying to find a way to do it.
One week ago, Shandon neighborhood residents met with city leaders to talk about property crime on their streets.
Many neighbors hopped on board for a neighborhood crime watch approach to supplement police presence, but they say they still want to see more officers and more resources to keep them safe.
“We know that the resources are limited and we know the police force is doing their best,” said Dr. Kelly Hynes Morris. “However, there are questions about prioritizing the funding for crime and safety in the neighborhood.”
Morris started the neighborhood watch group and said she’s had dozens sign up in the first week. They want to find a way to work with city leaders and the police department to curb property crime in their neighborhood, which has seen an uptick in the summer months and over the past two years.
“It’s up to us as a neighborhood and as a group to keep approaching the city so they do hear us,” she said.
Columbia City Manager, Teresa Wilson, was also at that meeting last Monday night alongside Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and council members. She said it’s an issue of staffing that stems from an issue with funding. According to Wilson, property taxes generate $59 million in revenue for the city’s general fund budget and public safety budgets for this upcoming fiscal year are more than $73 million. She said more than $2 million in capital, facility repairs and more had to be deferred due to lack of revenue growth.
Simply put – they need more sources of revenue.
“Our council has really gotten to the point where we want to hone in on this imbalance that is in the City of Columbia,” Wilson said. “Because we are a state capitol, we have a lot of state and federal government agencies that don’t pay taxes. Wonderful colleges and universities…. a hospital system, but none of these entities pay taxes.”
She said it could be a fee in lieu of taxes, a change to business licenses – or the last resort, a change in state law. But she said they’re hoping it starts with a conversation.
"It may be that we could voluntarily come to some terms about what would be fair,” Wilson said. “Because all we're asking for is what's fair. What's fair for a growing community like ours… for everyone to have skin in the game."
Wilson said within the city, more than 50% of the parcels of land are non-taxable entities. If you factor in Fort Jackson, you're talking about almost 80%, though the city would not consider taxing our military community.
Richland County’s reassessment year is this year, while Lexington County’s is in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.