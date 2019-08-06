Columbia city manager: non-taxable parcels need to have ‘skin in the game’ as public safety agencies need more funding

Columbia City Manager, Teresa Wilson, was also at that meeting last Monday night alongside Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and council members. She said it’s an issue of staffing that stems from an issue with funding. According to Wilson, property taxes generate $59 million in revenue for the city’s general fund budget and public safety budgets for this upcoming fiscal year are more than $73 million. She said more than $2 million in capital, facility repairs and more had to be deferred due to lack of revenue growth.