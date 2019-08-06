Clemson to hold Football Fan Day on Sunday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Just weeks before the start of the college football season, the Clemson Tigers will hold Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on August 11.
Fans will be able to get autographs from student-athletes and head coach Dabo Swinney. Autograph books will be available to the first 5,000 fans ages 18 and under. Football posters will also be available.
Autographs will be limited to one item per player. Fans will also be allowed to take photos with the National Championship Trophy.
The event, which starts at 2:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
