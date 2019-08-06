Bullet resistant backpacks add extra layer of protection for school bound children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The harsh reality of mass shootings in public areas, including schools, has some parents thinking about safety precautions for their children, which includes buying bullet resistant backpacks.
Guard Dog Security, one manufacturer of bullet resistant backpacks, produces backpacks that are resistant against a nine millimeter handgun and a 44 magnum.
Some parents say they aren’t shocked to see the backpacks on shelves, but they are mostly frustrated and sad that they are needed. The manufacturer says this is not the ultimate solution, but it’s their way of taking a proactive approach and giving kids an extra layer of protection.
The cost of Guard Dog Security’s bulletproof backpacks ranges from 119 to 190 dollars and can be found online at places like Office Depot, Bulletproof Zone and Walmart. The backpacks come in different colors and prints and some have charging ports to charge phones.
