‘These events are so commonplace’: Midlands officials urge ‘stop the bleed’ training for citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we learn more about the nation’s most recent mass shootings, a question comes up: Would you know what to do if one happened right next to you?
Law enforcement and medical experts say it is an important question you need to be able to answer.
Prisma Health offers training for citizens on how to stop life-threatening bleeding until help can arrive.
Mark Morris, with Prisma Health, says they have gotten some registrations in just the last couple of days. For them, it is not a question of if a large-scale shooting will happen, but when.
Officials say you need to be trained and ready to give yourself first aid, or help someone next to you, if first responders are overwhelmed or not readily available.
In any shooting incident, officials say every second counts and could mean the difference between life or death.
There are very simple tools you can use to save a life, such as a tourniquet or some gauze.
Instead of teaching yourself online, Morris recommends getting hands-on training.
He helps oversee Prisma Health’s training course and says anyone can sign up for it. It’s free and lasts about one hour. Click or tap here if you would like to sign up.
“Nowadays these events are so commonplace, it’s getting more and more crucial, I think, to take this class," Morris said. "This course is good for any situation. It’s not just for shootings. It’s not just for bombings. This training can be used at home -- if your spouse gets hurt, if your child gets hurt. It can be used at a ball field, playground, anywhere. It teaches you how to stop life-threatening bleeding until you can get help.”
Officials at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department echo the need for everyone to be trained, and for citizens to have items like a tourniquet in their car and on themselves.
In South Carolina, you are covered by law for attempting quick, life-saving measures on someone in an incident like a shooting.
Prisma Health officials say you can buy Stop the Bleed kits and other brands online that contain necessary first aid items. They recommend getting tourniquets that cost at least $25, so you can trust the quality.
