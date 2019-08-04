Suspects attempt to use ‘play money’ at Myrtle Beach McDonalds, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating Sunday after a pair of suspects allegedly attempted to pay for a late night snack with counterfeit money.
The information comes from a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to that report, a pair of suspects, described as black males, passed a counterfeit bill to a drive-thru employee at the McDonalds at 2607 S Kings Hwy around 2:05 a.m. Saturday morning.
The employee took the bill to the restaurant’s night manager, who according to the report, noticed it didn’t have the same texture as legal tender; calling it ‘too soft’. By the time the manager and drive-thru employee were taking the bill back to the suspects, they allegedly sped off.
The police were called, and the responding officer observed the bill.
The officer writes in the report the bill had no watermark along with the phrases ‘play copy money’ and ‘the united states specimen’ printed in pink font. Upon running the serial number on the bill, the officer reports it matched that of other incidents involving counterfeit currency.
