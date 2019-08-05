South Carolina politicians react to deadly mass shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former and current state politicians have taken to social media to share their reactions to two mass shootings over the weekend that have left many Americans shocked and saddened.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said it’s “time to do more than pray." His tweet called for legislation, including Red Flag laws.
On Saturday, Democratic Rep. James Clyburn asked, “when is enough enough?”
The next day, after the Ohio shooting, he tweeted again saying, "we must address terrorism and its causes.”
Republican Rep. Ralph Norman also weighed in on Twitter, calling the shootings terrorism.
Former State Rep. and outspoken Democrat Bakari Sellers said, “Trump said some words. Trump has no moral authority. This is my analysis. That’s it.”
While Congressman Will Timmons said, “This is not who we are as a country... We must do better.”
Saturday on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham also called for action.
