S.C. among the worst states for healthcare, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A study released Monday by personal finance website WalletHub has ranked South Carolina among the worst states in the country for healthcare.
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 43 key measures of healthcare cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium, to physicians per capita to share of insured population.
The study ranked the Palmetto State number 48. Minnesota was ranked the best, while Alaska was ranked the worst.
