First Alert Forecast: Tracking a lot of heat and humidity ahead…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! It’s getting hot, hot, hot…again!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few isolated/scattered showers and storms are possible tonight. We could also see patchy fog overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.
· Our high temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s this week. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits from Wednesday through the start of your weekend.
· Rain chances are around 20-30% for most of the work week.
· Storms are also expected this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a warm night. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. A few isolated/scattered showers and storms are possible. We could also see areas of patchy fog develop late.
A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday. Rain chances are around 30%. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
Even hotter weather creeps in by midweek. We’re forecasting high temperatures in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s by Friday. It will feel like the triple digits. An isolated shower or storm is possible.
More showers and storms are possible this weekend. Rain chances are around 30% for now. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Early (20-30%). Patchy Fog Late. A Warm Night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
