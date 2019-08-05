First Alert Forecast: Summer Heat Returns This Week!

The Dog Days of Summer Return This Week
Plenty of moisture to go around today so look for scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point during this Monday. Some with heavy rain at times. Thanks to the clouds and showers, we’ll keep temperatures to the upper 80s to Near 90.
High pressure takes charge of the forecast as we move into the week. Afternoon Highs will soar above normal to the middle 90s with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday – Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- More clouds and on/off showers and thunderstorm today
- Some rain may be heavy at times
- Drying out some Tuesday through the work week
- Highs Tuesday-Friday will be in the lower to middle 90s
Forecast:
Today: : Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Upper 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by evening. Lows Lower 70s Rain chance 40%
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s. Rain chance 30%
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Middle 90s. Rain chance 20%
