Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-20 E just past I-77 interchange

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 20 East has closed lanes and backed up traffic for miles just past Interstate 77.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 79. Two left lanes are closed, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation (SCDOT).
As of 6:30 p.m., those two lanes remain closed. Traffic on I-20 East is backed up to near Exit 76.
Drivers should avoid the area.
SCDOT officials say in addition to that, another crash closed two right lanes of I-20 East at Exit 78. That wreck has since cleared.
A WIS viewer said as he was driving and saw both crashes, calling them serious. He reported one crash involved several motorcycles and he saw people being treated on the side of the road.
The viewer also said the other crash involved two SUVs.
Officials have not shared any information on how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is hurt.
This story will be updated.
