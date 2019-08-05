CPD arrests 29-year-old registered sex offender accused of touching 7-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man accused of committing a lewd act on a 7-year-old child.
Clayton T. Jones is facing the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is a registered sex offender in Richland County.
Jones is accused of touching a 7-year-old girl in a sexual manner on June 23rd.
The child disclosed information about the incident to her mother who then notified police. The child did not previously know Jones.
He was arrested this morning by the CPD Warrant Team.
A bond hearing for Jones is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on August 6th at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center bond court.
