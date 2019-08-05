COMET: 39 large transit buses to run on biodiesel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET will be using a B5 biodiesel blend in 39 of its large transit buses. The initiative will begin next week.
COMET says this is another way for them to help improve the air quality of Richland and Lexington Counties and reduce its carbon footprint.
Biodiesel is vegetable-oil based, renewably resourced, less polluting, and biodegradable. In some cases, the fuel smells like french fries or barbeque.
According to officials, B5 Biodiesel is a low-level biofuel blend consisting of up to 5 percent biodiesel and 95 percent petroleum diesel fuel.
The blend is legally classified as a diesel fuel, which eliminates any operational or potential warranty concerns users may have.
B5 biodiesel when properly handled will perform just like diesel, and the fuel has been approved for use by most diesel automobile and truck manufacturers, including Cummins, the engine that powers The COMET's diesel buses.
Compared to petroleum diesel, Biodiesel is safer, biodegradable, and produces fewer air pollutants than petroleum-based diesel.
The COMET has been studying ways to try B20 biodiesel, which would increase the ratio of biodiesel to 20% based on the successful incorporation of B5 biodiesel into the fleet.
The biodiesel fuel will be coming from Petroleum Traders Corporation and James River Solutions based on vendors from the South Carolina State contract.
“Public transportation is a cornerstone of community vitality, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. Since 2014 when The COMET started using propane, it is the intent to uphold these qualities through our commitment to sustainable practices, leadership principles, and accessibility,” COMET Executive Director/CEO John Andoh said.
