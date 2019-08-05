Back-to-school: SC vaccination rates higher than national average in recent years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With students gearing up to head back to school in Midlands, DHEC officials say now is the time to make sure your children are up-to-date on the required list of vaccines.
Health officials are urging parents not to wait until it’s too late to make sure their children are immunized. They say schools will want to know that each student has all the required vaccines or an acceptable exemption before they’re registered for the upcoming school year.
There are two lists of the required vaccines – one for pre-K students ages four and under, and another list for five-year-old students through 12th grade. In South Carolina, there are only two exemptions from these requirements – for religious reasons, or if the vaccine will interfere with a medical condition.
According to DHEC, children who are fully vaccinated by age two are protected against 14 harmful diseases including Hepatitis B, polio, pneumonia, the measles and chickenpox – which spread quickly among children. Vaccines are a child’s best defense against these diseases.
Dr. Michael Kacka is a DHEC medical consultant. He says the required vaccines, “are very important for not only protecting our children, but they protect the schools from outbreaks of these diseases and they protect the community at large. These diseases have a tendency to spread within the schools and then they spread outside the schools and can affect much more vulnerable individuals who can get very seriously ill from these diseases.”
The vaccines are available at most pharmacies or at your local doctor’s office, but DHEC officials want to remind parents that these services are also available at all county health departments. They say there’s always a rush of families looking to get this done right before school starts, so, the sooner the better.
According to DHEC, in recent years South Carolinians have achieved vaccination rates higher than the national average. Between 2012-2014, more than 70% of infants were vaccinated.
The accepted exemptions are not widely used. For the 2015-2016 school year, only 1% of young children obtained an immunization exemption.
Still, some parents question if experts truly know the long-term effects of these vaccines. DHEC officials say families should not be concerned.
“The vaccines are very well tested. They’re found to be very safe. They’re much safer than the consequences of the diseases that they’re designed to protect. So, we really want to help people to understand that,”Dr. Kacka said.
There are some minor changes for the upcoming school year:
- 5th grade has been added to the requirement for (2) doses of varicella. A child with a positive history of the disease is considered immune and is exempt from this requirement.
- 7th grade has been added to the requirement for three (3) doses of oral and/or inactivated polio vaccine with at least one (1) dose received on or after the fourth birthday.
- The requirement for measles, mumps and rubella vaccination has been updated to refer to MMR vaccine, as it is the only available vaccine in the US. Requirements are: 1 dose of MMR vaccine on or after the first birthday for childcare and 2 doses of MMR vaccine on or after the first birthday for school.
Beginning in 2020, all children born on or after January 1, 2019 will need two Hepatitis A shots for childcare. This vaccine is given starting at age 12 months, followed by a second shot six months later.
Health officials say across the country we’re seeing more outbreaks of preventable disease. That includes the Hep A outbreak happening in SC.
DHEC officials say that outbreak is primarily affecting the high-risk adult population. So, while this new vaccine requirement may not necessarily impact the current outbreak, it will certainly help to prevent future ones.
