Authorities in Orangeburg seek man wanted for stabbing, slashing victim

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a 29-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.
Officials said Jasmine Lekendall Jones stabbed and slashed a person on the face, neck, and body on August 1 on Dutton Street. The victim remains in the hospital following the attack.
Jones, who also goes by Jay Walker according to officials, is facing charges for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Residents are urged to use caution if he is seen.
Authorities said Jones is 5-foot-4, weighs 182 pounds, and was driving a tan 2010 Chevrolet Impala with a Dallas Cowboys sticker in the rear driver’s side window. The windows of the vehicle were also tinted.
If you see Jones, please call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.
