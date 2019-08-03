WHO’S READY? Gamecocks football is just around the corner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are four weeks away from their football season opener and the team looks to bring consistency to the field as head coach Will Muschamp enters his fourth season.
The team will face one of the toughest schedule’s in the nation as it will go head-to-head with Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson.
“I think we can really show how good of a job we can do with such a tough schedule,” said Logan Avelar, a junior at UofSC. “I think it’s going to be interesting.”
The Gamecocks are looking to improve on both sides of the ball, something many fans believe will be necessary to stay competitive while playing top-tier teams.
“I think his passing game has gotten better. I think he’s got support from the run game as well and I think their tight ends are pretty solid so I think he has a lot to work with this year,” said Austin Myers, a UofSC graduate. “I think they’ve been improving. I think Bentley’s been improving so I’m excited to see where they go.”
Other fans, like alumnus Steve Taylor, said they need more convincing from this year’s team.
“I’m used to them losing,” said Taylor. “They tend to let you down so why get excited about them.”
Avelar said he is looking forward to getting back to Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturdays in the fall. He said, after seeing steady progress under Muschamp, he’s optimistic about this season.
“I’m going to try to go to all of the games if I can,” Avelar said. “The feeling in the stadium is so great. It’s always a really fun environment to be in.”
Fans said between Alabama and Clemson, they’d rather see the Gamecocks take down the Tigers this season.
“Oh, Clemson for sure,” Myers said. “There’s nothing wrong with losing to Alabama. Everyone does. No one expects you to beat them. But when it’s your arch rival, losing to them is just frustrating.”
