Sumter man arrested, teen wanted in connection with Bowman Drive shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested and a teen is wanted in connection with the murder of two men during an attempted armed robbery on Bowman Drive.
Based on information gathered by the Sumter Police Department, officers were able to identify De’Quan Maurice Stevens, 17, and Kelvin Bell, 33, as suspects.
Bell was arrested without incident on August 2nd and has been charged with two counts of murder.
Officials are still searching for Stevens, who goes by the name “Day Day.”
Warrants for his arrest have been issued for two counts of murder.
The charges stem from a July 25th incident where officers received a shots fired call on the 300 block of Bowman Drive.
Upon arrival, they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, shot and killed outside of a home. Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, was also found shot and was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.
Stevens is considered a juvenile, however, police will pursue charging him as an adult.
Bell is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Police are also working to determine whether a third person or others were involved in the incident and if there could be a connection to two other robbery-type incidents of a Hispanic male earlier that week in the Hannah Street area.
Both victims on Bowman Drive were Hispanic.
Anyone with information also can call CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
The Sumter Police Department has also set up a hotline for Spanish speaking residents, (803) 305-7469, who may have information or concerns about these cases in the city.
