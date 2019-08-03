Sumter County traffic stop leads to confiscation of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin

SUMTER COUNTY , S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to the confiscation of several drugs.
Lorenzo Blackwell, 29, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.
Assad Jamal McNeil, 26, is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to investigators, Blackwell and McNeil were arrested after drugs were found inside McNeil’s vehicle.
On August 2nd, Deputies approached the vehicle to serve an outstanding burglary warrant to McNeil.
A large plastic bag containing approximately 270 grams of marijuana was seen in plain view after both men were removed from the car.
Deputies also found a bag containing 13 grams of cocaine, another package of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, 35 grams of methamphetamine pills, and .2 vials of 91-percent THC.
Four cellphones and $3,775 was also seized during the stop.
McNeil and Blackwell have been transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
