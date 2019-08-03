Single vehicle collision on I-20 E leaves one person dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on I-20 East, near mile marker 76, has left one person dead.
Around 12:30 a.m. a Toyota Camry was traveling south on I-77 north ramp to I-22 East when it ran into an emergency lane.
The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the road into a gorge and overturned.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died. They were not wearing their seatbelt.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
