‘School Prayer Zone’ signs part of prayer rally at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday an annual prayer rally was held in front of the Statehouse.
The event was organized by ‘Ministry of Christ Teens’ in partnership with ‘Christ Teens’ and ‘Moms in Prayer.’
Attendees were there not only to pray over the coming school year but also to talk about the new prayer signs.
The signs say ‘school prayer zone.’ Vanessa Frazier with the ‘Ministry of Christ Teens,’ the organization who will be putting up the signs, told us about how they are going to be used.
"They were approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. We have to have them planted on church property. So churches throughout South Carolina can purchase the school prayer zone sign and place it on their property," Frazier said.
Frazier says it will take them about 2-3 years to get the signs throughout the state. She says churches can purchase the signs whether they be near schools, or not.
“A lot that goes on with the students, it happens before they even get to school. We want those churches in the neighborhood to buy into the vision as well, just to say ‘yes, we need to cover these children now even before they get to the school door,” Frazier said.
Frazier says the signs have started going up in Richland and Aiken Counties.
