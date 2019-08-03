Richland Co. residents upset over stalled Penny Tax project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three months and no work.
That’s the case for residents on a Columbia street right outside downtown who have been waiting on Penny Tax Construction to restart after the county failed to pay the contractor.
County officials say the contractor now has been paid, but work still hasn’t resumed. One woman said Magnolia Street is a mess and has become a hazard since construction crews vanished.
In June, our WIS teams shot footage of the abandoned construction on Magnolia Street. Compare it to the scene there Friday and you’ll probably understand why residents have grown impatient.
“It’s horrible,” said Hettie Young who lives on Magnolia Street. “They just left it here and I really don’t think they care.”
Young said she has been living on Magnolia Street for almost 50 years and these days she doesn’t even like to look outside.
“It’s very much an eyesore for me,” Young said.
Barriers, standing water, and traffic markers line the streets, but Young said she hasn’t seen crews out working in months. Councilwoman Yvonne McBride told council Thursday night, that constituents have been calling her constantly asking when the contractor will be finishing the project, or just cleaning up the mess.
“This has been going on for three months,” McBride said. “The county will be taking care of this and will be taking care of it soon.”
Back in June, Transportation Director Mike Niermeier told county council the contractor for the Magnolia Street project hadn’t been paid due to a financial processing lag on the county’s end. Then, at a meeting July 9th, he said the contractor had been paid, and would be starting work again the next week. But neighbors on Magnolia Street say, that never happened.
“If we have to fire the contractors and hire new contractors, then that’s what needs to be done,” McBride said. “I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what those residents are going through now.”
“The contractor actually deployed equipment just off magnolia yesterday,” director Mike Niermeier said. “I don’t have the exact date, but they have to get the equipment out there first before they can do the remaining work on the sidewalks.”
Mrs. Young said she’s already hurt herself in the ditch in front of her home.
“I was stepping in that hole up on that part of the sidewalk, falling flat on my hip,” she said.
While Mrs. Young and neighbors get used to the construction sites left outside their homes, she just hopes the county and the construction company can put her taxpayer penny to work.
“They’re backwards and forwards, so I don’t know who to believe,” she said.
Niermeier said residents should be receiving a letter that was to be mailed out today explaining what would be happening with the project. We’ve reached out to the contractor with the project to find out when crews will finish the project.
