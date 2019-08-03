One suspect in custody, one suspect wanted for murder of 17-year-old in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have arrested one suspect and are continuing to search for a second suspect in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan.
Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, and Harald Antonio Bates Jr., 20, have been charged with murder.
Douse was arrested without incident by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office around 10 a.m. this morning.
He was found at an apartment complex in Graniteville, SC.
Investigators are still searching Bates. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The vehicle believed to be used by the suspects in the murder has been recovered as well.
This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information related to this crime they are asked to contact Aiken Public Safety or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.