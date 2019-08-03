Hundreds attend funeral for 2 Sumter men shot at bingo hall in Horry County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday afternoon, hundreds of friends, family, and members of the Sumter community mourned the loss of two men who police said were murdered last week during an attempted armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo in Myrtle Beach.
Stephen Johnson, 73, and Stephen "Sparky" Johnson Jr., 46, owned the bingo hall. Steve and “Sparky” were two people who left a mark on everyone they touched from the clients of their businesses to their children.
Hundreds mourned the loss of Steve and “Sparky” Johnson at the funeral. Both men were described as giving their love generously to their last moments.
Dorothia Bennett was playing bingo at Waccmaw Bingo in Horry County the night that “Sparky” and Steve lost their lives. She said the men were like a brother and father to her.
“Their smile, their happiness, I just can’t believe they’re gone,” Bennett said.
The father-son duo shared businesses, including Waccamaw Bingo and others in Sumter County.
“They were like glue,” Bennett said. “They laughed together and both came together.”
Steve’s roots ran deep in Sumter. He owned many businesses in the area including Styles by Steve, a Ring Around The Roses floral shop, and 521 Bingo.
Tricia Crabtree, a cousin, said it’s been difficult for the family to lose a father, brother, son, and cousin that way.
“It’s been very hurtful,” Crabtree said. “She loved those two like any body I’ve ever known.”
But the family said Steve and Sparky’s spirits will always remain in them.
“Sparky was a jokester, you couldn’t be around him without laughing. And Steve was one of the most loving men who would do anything for anyone.”
Waccamaw Bingo has remained closed since last Friday. Dorothia said she doesn’t think the family will ever reopen it and she doesn’t think she will ever play bingo again after being there that tragic night.
