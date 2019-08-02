FIRST ALERT: Storms Will Impact Your Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
The weekend forecast will bring several big changes. A stationary front lingering over South Carolina will predict the forecast for the weekend and the start of next week.
Stationary fronts have a tendency to move very slowly. We have one in place over the state of South Carolina, as it slowly moves closer to the coast line Saturday and then back towards the Midlands Sunday there is a good chance that we will be dodging showers for the next several days.
The rain chance on Saturday is 40% and 50% for Sunday. It will not rain all day, the showers will be of a hit/miss variety.
In the tropics, we are still watching a wave of low pressure that is now starting to approach the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center has given the area a 40% chance of tropical development in the next five days.Most of the models bring it over Puerto Rico and then Hispaniola before turning out to sea and being absorbed by a trough that is moving away from the US.
We will have to watch the system and track the changes over the next several days. Please stay tuned to the forecast for updates.
