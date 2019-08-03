Chesterfield County deputy seriously injured crash during car chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Chesterfield County deputy has suffered serious injuries after a car chase ended in a single-vehicle crash that occurred as a result of the pursuit.
According to officials, on August 2nd Deputy Lauren Brock was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Columbia.
Deputy Brock suffered a broken femur in three places and a broken knee.
She had surgery this morning and is expected to make a full recovery.
Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon has asked the community to keep Deputy Brock in their prayers.
