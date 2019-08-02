2019 Tax Free Weekend: What IS and is NOT exempt from sales tax

“Businesses do that a lot of the times. They’ll mark things up to kind of make up for the lost taxes. The reality is, really do your research here. We always tell consumers do your own research. Don’t trust businesses to do the work for you. If you’re looking for a deal, shop around and you can do this online. You don’t have to go to every single store. Do it online. Make a couple phone calls. Make sure that you’re getting the best deal, because some businesses may actually be pushing their prices up to make up for the lost tax.”