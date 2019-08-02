Surveillance photos released from armed robbery of Elmwood Ave. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on July 27.
Officials said the two masked suspects left the restaurant in a dark-colored Ford Expedition.
Details regarding the robbery are limited. However, officials confirmed no one was injured during the incident. On Friday, photos retrieved from surveillance footage were released by CPD.
If you have any information regarding the armed robbery or the suspects involved, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.