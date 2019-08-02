Orangeburg man arrested after recording another man in restroom

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has been arrested after admitting to recording a video of another man in a restroom stall at a store on North Road.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Troy Haynes entered a restroom stall next to another man on July 22. The man yelled out to Haynes after he saw a cell phone facing him while it was being held over the stall divider. After the phone went back over the divider, the man kicked open the door to the stall Haynes was in and took the phone from him.
The two men walked out of the restroom, but the man who took the phone asked a store employee to call 911.
Haynes later admitted to recording the video saying he often records “funny things.”
Haynes has been charged with one count of Peeping Tom and faces a possible sentence of a $500 fine, three years in prison, or both.
Bond was set for Haynes at $1,500.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.