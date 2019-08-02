My Take: Be sure to buckle up for your safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you sick of seeing crashes as you travel throughout the state?
We certainly are. It seems not a single day goes by without news of yet another crash on South Carolina roadways.
These crashes back up traffic and frustrate drivers. What’s worse, they all too often end with someone dead. Crashes occur for all kinds of reasons, but fatalities often happen because of one key, and preventable reason…people not wearing their seatbelts. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, 13 traffic deaths happened last weekend statewide. In six of those deaths, troopers say seat belts weren’t used.
LANCE CORPORAL DAVID JONES, SC HIGHWAY PATROL
"We see where seatbelts contribute to about half of our fatalities so if we could just get people to buckle up then we wouldn't be talking about some of these fatalities," said Lance Corporal David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It’s not only common sense, it’s the law. It’s such a simple thing to do. One click and you’re done. Seatbelts aren’t cumbersome. Once you’ve buckled up, you forget it’s even there. So why are people throwing good judgment right out the window? Troopers are perplexed.
"The excuse that its only 25 dollars and it only affects me, that's a lie,” said L. Cpl. Jones. “It affects not only yourself but oftentimes entire communities."
Please buckle up. If not for yourself, then do it for your loved ones. We don’t want our next report of a death on the road to be about you.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.