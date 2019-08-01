First Alert Forecast: Good Chance of Storms This Weekend

Look To Dodge Some Storms This Weekend
More late afternoon and evening thunderstorms on tap for today through the weekend. We have plenty of moisture to deal with along with an old stationary font over us that will help fire off storm the next few days. Some storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. With clouds and rain our temperatures will be held down to the upper 80s to Near 90
High pressure builds back over us by the middle of next week. Look for only isolated storms and highs in the 90s
Weather Highlights:
- Scattered storms Today – Monday
- Very Humid and Muggy!
- Some storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs Upper 80s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by Midnight Otherwise, fair. Lows Lower 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs Upper 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High Near 90
