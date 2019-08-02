1 dead after fatal car crash on Highway 34 outside Lugoff

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 2, 2019 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 3:46 PM

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County officials and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 34.

It happened at noon Friday near the Kershaw/Fairfield county line.

Two cars were involved and at least one person died at the scene, SCHP confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

By about 2 p.m. emergency crews had cleared the scene. Traffic is flowing as normal.

