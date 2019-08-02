1 dead after fatal car crash on Highway 34 outside Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County officials and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 34.
It happened at noon Friday near the Kershaw/Fairfield county line.
Two cars were involved and at least one person died at the scene, SCHP confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
By about 2 p.m. emergency crews had cleared the scene. Traffic is flowing as normal.
